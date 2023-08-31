Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 0.5 %

VFC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

About V.F.



V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

