Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

