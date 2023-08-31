Synovus Financial Corp Has $591,000 Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Price Performance

AYX stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AYX

About Alteryx

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.