Synovus Financial Corp Has $656,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

