Synovus Financial Corp Has $674,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day moving average is $238.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.