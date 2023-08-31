Synovus Financial Corp Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

