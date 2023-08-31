Synovus Financial Corp Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

