Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of K stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

