Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,473 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AAR by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAR Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $61.93 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,668,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $18,668,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

