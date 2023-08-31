Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,438 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,245,000 after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Stephens upped their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

