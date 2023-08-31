Synovus Financial Corp Sells 887 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

