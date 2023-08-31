Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

