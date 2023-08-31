Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

