Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.