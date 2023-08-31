Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.91.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Sysco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $140,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $204,205,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.