Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $569,739. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

