Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.04

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 469609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -87.06%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 519,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.