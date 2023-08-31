Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $153,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

NYSE TDF opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.