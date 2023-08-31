TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Up 19.1%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) were up 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 3,017,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,834,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on WULF shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 55,488 shares of company stock worth $102,480 over the last three months. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

