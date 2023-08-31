The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $282.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.08 and a 200-day moving average of $272.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

