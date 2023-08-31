The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $977.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

