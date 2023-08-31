The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.41.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th.
NYSE KR opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
