The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz Sells 64,817 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

