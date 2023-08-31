The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $99.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

