Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 80,398 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

