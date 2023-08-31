Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

