Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,479 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.8 %

Fortive stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

