Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 561.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,559 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

