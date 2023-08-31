Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.01 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 28,168 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of HP worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.29 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

