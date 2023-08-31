Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

