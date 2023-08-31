Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 112,328 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,328 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after buying an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.