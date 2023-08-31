Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,360 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

