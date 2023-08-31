Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,766 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

