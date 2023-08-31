Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,386 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.