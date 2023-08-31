Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 540 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $515.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

