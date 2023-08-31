Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 197.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

KR opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

