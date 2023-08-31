Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells $39,032.80 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director David Lebow sold 4,024 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $39,032.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Lebow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, David Lebow sold 5,374 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $52,235.28.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 661,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSQ

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.