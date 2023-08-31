Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,293 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 37.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Stock Up 0.8 %

TROX stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

