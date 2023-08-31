U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OKE opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

