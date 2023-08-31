U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

