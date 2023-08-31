U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 342 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,545,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

