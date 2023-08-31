U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

NYSE ALK opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

