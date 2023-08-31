U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

