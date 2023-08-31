U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,502 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of UWM worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UWMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 6,080.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $545.65 million, a P/E ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.51. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

