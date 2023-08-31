U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.