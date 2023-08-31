U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $264.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.