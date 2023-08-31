U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

