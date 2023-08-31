U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,332 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $432,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 492.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 65,353 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 105.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

CARG stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.97 million. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

