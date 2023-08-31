U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,767 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

