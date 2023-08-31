U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

